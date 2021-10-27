Rachel Maddow mocked for touting the power of the 'HuffPo front page treatment'

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow faced mockery on Wednesday after suggesting the HuffPo front page headline is influential.

Maddow tweeted screenshot of a HuffPo headline about Democrat Sens. Kystren Sinema, Ariz., and Joe Manchin, W.Va., opposing tax increases in President Biden’s Build Back Better plan. The front page headline read "Demolition Duo: Have ‘Destroyed’ Every Option To Pay For Bill," referring to recent news that the proposed billionaires’ tax was removed from the bill.

Maddow pushed the headline writing "Manchin and Sinema getting the HuffPo front page treatment right now."

NBC NEWS OP-ED ACCUSES SINEMA OF PUSHING NEGATIVE BISEXUAL STEREOTYPES LIKE BEING ‘GREEDY’ AND ‘UNRELIABLE’

Twitter users were quick to mock the idea that "the HuffPo front page treatment" was influential or would hurt Sinema or Manchin.

"How will they ever recover from this?," contributor editor for The Spectator Stephen Miller tweeted.

Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross joked, "Oh no not the fearsome HuffPo front page treatment."

"Has anyone ever survived the HuffPo front page treatment? Can't imagine how that would be possible," independent journalist Glenn Greenwald wrote.

Sinema and Manchin have faced intense backlash from their fellow Democratic lawmakers, liberal media pundits, and progressive activists for their opposition to many provisions in the Democrats costly social spending bill. A recent NBC op-ed even suggested that Sinema could be "bad for bisexual Americans" based on her vote against the spending package.

"Instead of a brash, bisexual icon willing and able to stand up to the far right, she’s now seen as an unreliable centrist, a self-absorbed Democratic turncoat more fixated on getting attention and lining her own pockets than uplifting her community. No longer a bi icon, she’s now held up as a cautionary tale about the limits of representation," the piece wrote.

According to recent reports, Senate Democrats dropped the paid family and medical leave components from the bill. Progressive Democrats like Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., stated she would vote no on the bipartisan infrastructure deal Democrats don't provide social spending bill text.