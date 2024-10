Singer M.I.A. got political during her latest appearance at the Portola Music Festival in San Francisco on Sunday.

Throughout her set, the British singer, whose real name is Mathangi "Maya" Arulpragasam, made several comments in between songs that called out political figures or American politics.

"Before there was Nicki [Minaj], there was M.I.A. Before there was Rihanna, there was M.I.A. Before there was Kamala Harris, there was M.I.A," M.I.A. shouted.

"We want freedom from everything, even from politics and religions," she continued.

SINGER M.I.A. REVEALS SHE DOESN'T BELIEVE IN VACCINATIONS FOR KIDS

After a couple of other songs, she shouted out Vice President Kamala Harris’ name, which elicited cheers from the crowd. She then shouted former President Trump’s name, only to be booed.

"Yeah, and there’s no one else," M.I.A. remarked.

After another song, she gave more in-depth commentary, slamming efforts to play by "Democrat and Republican standards."

"Some people have been talking s--t, because it’s election time in America. Saying, ‘ooh Maya, suddenly everything you’ve been in your life, you’re not it.’ Just because I’ve got to live by Democrat and Republican standards. Meanwhile, meanwhile, aren’t the Gazans refugees? Aren’t the Lebanese immigrants? And don’t get me wrong, I love Mexicans. Honestly, I do. And I love Americans, I do," M.I.A. said.

She continued, "I’ve got canceled so many f--king times, because of you guys, for you guys. Before you canceled Snowden, Maya got canceled. That was for the Americans, so I want to hear it."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

In August, M.I.A. appeared to endorse Trump on X after he was endorsed by former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy.

"Trump is going to ride America through the most challenging 4 years coming pulling out weed, and RFK will inherit America when God is ready to replant and rebuild it righteously," she wrote.

M.I.A. has been a controversial figure over the past few years, particularly for being outspoken about taboo subjects. In 2022, she claimed the biggest backlash she faced was becoming a Christian.

"The fact that the biggest backlash in my career and life I'm facing after saying ‘Jesus is real’ is such a revelation to me. People who control these apps rather me be a bad girl, then a good one," she wrote on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP