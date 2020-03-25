Singer M.I.A. reveals she doesn't believe in vaccinations for kids

M.I.A. says she doesn't believe in vaccinations for kids.

The 44-year-old “Bad Girls” singer took to social media to explain her position on Wednesday. “If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I’m gonna choose death,” she wrote.

A follower asked her why she took this stance and M.I.A (real name Mathangi "Maya" Arulpragasam) wrote, “Most of science is in bed with business. Business is in bed with banks, banks are in bed with tech, techs in bed with us, we re in bed with corona. Corona is in bed with science. So on…"

JOHN MAYER MOCKS CELEBRITIES SINGING 'IMAGINE' AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

She also opened up about the time she was forced to vaccinate her child for school.

“Yeah in America they made me vaccinate my child before the school admission. It was the hardest thing. To not have choice over this as a mother," she explained. "I never wanna feel that again. He was so sick for 3 weeks then Docs had to pump him with antibiotics to reduce the fever from 3 vaxins.”

COMPANIES OFFERING PARENTS FREE KIDS' CONTENT TO HELP RELIEVE STRESS AT HOME

M.I.A. further elaborated and said she felt like she was taking a choice away from her child. “As an adult you have choice! By then you’ve built your immune system. You have a choice as an ‘adult’ wishing you all good health."

“Don’t panic you are ok. You are not gonna die. You can make it without stressing the medical systems. Just breathe. You are going to be ok. You can make it through without jumping in the frying pan. You are fine. All the vaccines you ve already had is enough to see you through,” she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

M.I.A has one son in 2009 with environmentalist and investor Benjamin Bronfman. They met in 2008, later became engaged, but separated in 2012.