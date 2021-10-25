Sexton: 'Lab coat tyrant' Fauci feeling pressure as Beagle flies scandal fuels distrust of the doctor

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Disease, may finally be feeling compounding pressure from the public after his agency was linked to the funding of experimentation on puppies while already facing criticism for his advocacy of strict COVID restrictions, EIB Network host Buck Sexton said Monday.

Over the weekend, news surfaced about NIAID's funding of lab experiments on beagles in which their vocal cords were reportedly removed before their heads were exposed to biting flies which injected them with parasites.

That taxpayer-funded experiment, first uncovered by the White Coat Waste Project in July, was executed in Tunisia, Sexton said on "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show".

Justin Goodman, a WCW Project vice president, told Fox News in August that the testing was likely a case of "not following the science", adding that the FDA reportedly has said testing on canines isn't always compatible to human-drug interactions.

Sexton said the beagle experiments appear to transcend the politically-charged atmosphere around COVID-19 policy and mandates and have instead received criticism from people on all sides the political spectrum.

"This connection may just be too much to bear," he said, noting that members of Congress a letter demanding answers from Fauci on the nearly $376,000 grant.

The letter was signed by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, including Democratic Reps. Ted Lieu, Calif., and Eleanor Holmes Norton, D.C., to Republicans Reps. Fred Keller, Pa., and Nicole Malliotakis, N.Y.

Sexton and co-host Clay Travis discussed how Fauci may not have had first-hand knowledge of the experiment but that the "buck stops with [him]" on grant being awarded from his agency.

Sexton highlighted a recent letter from the NIH that admitted it awarded EcoHealth a grant that funded gain of function virus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

"Fauci has completely disabused us all of the lab leak theory," he said. "He's so full of it. He's such a little lab coat tyrant. I do think the things that [Travis is] bringing up, that football is going to be a feast for COVID, and maybe you can't do holidays this year and… the fact NIAID is funding these puppy experiments."

"When you add all this together, you say, what are all these federal health bureaucrats doing? Do they have any accountability, and how can Anthony Fauci now say ‘no person of good faith effectively believes the lab leak theory anymore?'" Sexton asked.