Fauci under fire over report alleging NIAID spent $400k on research infecting dogs with parasites

A report from the White Coat Waste Project that was based off a Freedom of Information Act request with the National Institutes of Allergy & Infectious Disease found that more than $400,000 in taxpayer money was spent on canine experiments during which beagles were infected with parasites via biting flies.

The Project reported that Dr. Anthony Fauci's bureaucracy's budget in 2021 is an estimated $6 billion, and that documents obtained through FOIA show evidence of a study in which otherwise healthy beagles were treated with an experimental medication before being introduced to biting flies that were carrying a parasite known to be contagious to humans.

On "Fox News Primetime," host Ben Domenech remarked that dog lovers may have an even bigger bone to pick with Fauci than his now-recurring congressional nemesis, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

FAUCI WARNS MORE SEVERE COVID-19 VARIANT COULD EMERGE AS CASES RISE

Paul, a Republican, has questioned the 80-year-old immunologist before Congress in regard to NIH grant funding to the Wuhan lab where the coronavirus is suspected to have originated.

"If Dr. Anthony Fauci thought Rand Paul was mad at him, wait until the animal activists see this," Domenech said of the NIAID study on beagles.

"A new report shows that under Fauci's direction, the [NIAID] funded painful and deadly experiments on dogs," he reported, adding that records obtained by White Coat Waste show the dogs "endured months of pain, and once researchers were done with them, they were killed."

Justin Goodman, a WCW Project vice president, told Domenech that the testing was likely a case of "not following the science", adding that the FDA reportedly has said testing on canines isn't always compatible to human-drug interactions.

"The EPA and the VA have ended dog testing," he added.

Fox Nation host Lara Logan also joined the discussion, as well as her own pet dog, Honey, seated on her lap.

"How could you not love dogs? This has to be something that people everywhere are united on," she said. "In fact, they're supposed to be far fewer experiments on animals, particularly dogs, because so many people are really just horrified by it. There's ethical considerations, moral considerations and of course, there's the practical considerations."

"We know these things happen, but should they be happening with taxpayer money? Dr. Fauci is increasingly becoming Dr. Evil. Over and over again, the decisions that he made that have just destroyed millions of lives all over the world are becoming more apparent by day," Logan added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We still don't know so much about what he's doing. We don't know what they're doing at the NIH with animals. We don't know what research they're funding with gain of function," she continued.

"We don't know how many … kids lost out on their education, how mental health has been affected; and other diseases; economies destroyed. It is just really staggering the impact of the way this has been handled."

The NIAID did not immediately respond to Fox News's request for comment.