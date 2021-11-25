Seth Rogen goes viral after shrugging off Los Angeles car burglaries: 'It’s called living in a big city'

Comedic actor Seth Rogen sparked a Twitter frenzy after he shrugged off Los Angeles criminals breaking into cars, suggesting it's simply part of normal life in a big city.

The viral uproar began when the "Knocked Up" star reacted to a tweet from YouTube personality Casey Neistat, who wrote on Wednesday, "so our cars got robbed this morning because Los Angeles is a crime riddled 3rd world s---hole of a city" and expressed gratitude towards the LA Police Department for arresting the criminal and retrieving all the stolen belongings.

"Dude I’ve lived here for over 20 years. You’re nuts haha," Rogen reacted. "It’s lovely here. Don’t leave anything valuable in it. It’s called living in a big city."

"i can still be mad tho right?" Neistat asked, adding, "feel so violated."

"You can be mad but I guess I don’t personally view my car as an extension of myself and I’ve never really felt violated any of the 15 or so times my car was broken in to," Rogen responded. "Once a guy accidentally left a cool knife in my car so if it keeps happening you might get a little treat."

Neistat told Rogen he "didn't get any treats" and that the thief had taken decorations for his daughter's 7th birthday party but then asked, "how did you get your car broken into 15 times?"

"I lived in West Hollywood for 20 years and parked on the street," Rogen wrote. "Also it sucks your s--- was stolen but LA is not some shithole city. As far as big cities go it has a lot going for it."

Critics piled on the wealthy actor for being so dismissive of car burglaries in Tinseltown, many accusing him of being "privileged."

"I don’t think ‘my car’s been broken into 15 times’ is doing the pro-Los Angeles work Seth seems to think it’s doing here," Washington Post contributing columnist Sonny Bunch reacted.

"I, too, am unbothered when one of many cars gets broken into. I just ask my assistant to get it all cleaned up and repaired. What’s the big deal?" Tablet Magazine's Noam Blum mocked Rogen. "Viewing crime as some quaint reality of urban living akin to deer eating your vegetable garden is some bulls--- Hollywood-goggles romanticization of something that has no redeeming value and doesn't require some loss of humanity to prevent."

"You know, people talk about how this or that statement embodies ‘privilege,’ and 95% of the time it's total bulls---, but this... yeah," political commentator Cathy Young tweeted.

"Multi-millionaire celebrity explains to you why having your car broken into isn't a big deal and you should just get over it," Daily Caller reporter Dylan Housman wrote.

Why is it ok? It may not be a huge deal to someone with [tremendous] wealth, but it certainly is for someone who's struggling. Might be the difference between making it & not. And regardless, the idea that it's just ok...cost of living...is ...am unhealthy one," entertainment journalist Katherine Brodsky replied.

"Seth Rogen is only funny when he's not trying to be," Substack writer Jim Treacher quipped.

Rogen appeared to respond to the backlash, suggesting he'd rather clash with his critics privately.

"A lot of people come at me and talk s--- on Twitter hoping I’ll engage with them publicly and give them attention, but instead I DM them and tell them to go f--- themselves privately. It’s a lot more fun," Rogen tweeted.