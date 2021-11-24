Waukesha parade attack: Debra Messing blasts media for downplaying massacre as an 'accident'

Actress Debra Messing took aim at the media for "minimizing" the attack that occurred at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Darrell Brooks has been charged with intentional homicide after driving his SUV through a crowded street commemorating the holiday season, resulting in the deaths of six people ages 8 to 81 and injuring dozens more.

However, many media outlets had been referring to the attack as a "parade crash," downplaying the intent prosecutors have leveled against the career criminal.

The "Will & Grace" star took to Twitter on Wednesday and sounded off against such a narrative.

"Dear Mainstream Media—a man intentionally drove his car through a parade killing 6 and injuring 50+. It was not an ACCIDENT," Messing tweeted. "Call it by its name #WaukeshaMassacre."

"And it was a domestic terror attack. Don't minimize. Please," she added.

Although police officers have ruled out the tragedy being an act of domestic terrorism, investigators have not yet attributed a motive to Brooks’ actions.

Regardless, the tweet from the liberal actress received rare praise from conservatives.

"Wait... what? I agree with Debra Messing for the first time ever," political satirist Tim Young reacted.

"This is how it starts. Good for her," Right On Crime executive director Brett Tolman wrote.

"I can't believe I'm going to say this but Debra Messing is right!" RedState deputy managing editor Brandon Morse tweeted.

Media outlets initially reported Brooks was fleeing from police following a knife fight, implying his driving through the parade was accidental. Local police denied it had pursued Brooks at the time.

But even after Brooks was charged with intentional homicide, various journalists and headlines described the attack as a "crash."

"A sixth victim has died after the Waukesha Christmas parade crash, prosecutors say," a CNN headline read.

"BREAKING: Prosecutor: 6th person, a child, has died in deadly Wisconsin parade crash," CBS News correspondent David Begnaud tweeted Tuesday.

"Man suspected in deadly Waukesha parade crash charged with 5 counts 1st-degree intentional homicide," the Associated Press wrote.

"Man charged for Waukesha parade crash made 1st court appearance," NPR similarly declared in a headline.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.