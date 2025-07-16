Senate majority leader says Republicans ready to move on Russia sanctions bill when Trump gives green light

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Republicans will vote on a Russia sanctions bill as soon as President Donald Trump green-lights the legislation.

A bipartisan U.S. sanctions bill co-sponsored by Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., would target the Russian economy and countries that help prop up Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine by buying cheap oil and gas.

"We ought to do whatever we can to help Ukraine succeed and to put pressure on Russia to come to the table," Thune said Wednesday in a wide-ranging interview on "Special Report."

The bill has 85 co-sponsors in the Senate but has been put on hold after Trump announced Monday at the White House that he would sell weapons to NATO countries for distribution to Ukraine.

Trump also threatened to enact 100% secondary tariffs on countries that trade with Russia if a deal isn’t made within 50 days.

"The president, I think, has decided to move sort of unilaterally on that front, both on sanctions and with respect to weapons delivery to Ukraine. So, I think he understands what it's going to take to get the Russians to the table," Thune explained. "We want to work with him and be partners on that."

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the Russian state-owned news agency TASS that ultimatums and demands to Moscow are unacceptable.

"It is necessary to focus on political and diplomatic work . The president of the Russian Federation has repeatedly said that we are ready to negotiate and that the diplomatic path is the one we prefer," Ryabkov said.

He added that the war in Ukraine would continue if his country’s war goals weren’t addressed through diplomacy. Moscow has maintained its maximalist demands during two rounds of negotiations in Istanbul, which Ukrainian officials say essentially call for Kyiv’s capitulation.

Trump has grown frustrated with Putin, who has refused to agree to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire proposed by the United States and its European allies earlier this year.

His two-week deadlines for Russia to advance peace talks with Ukraine have repeatedly expired without significant progress or consequences.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Tuesday that Russia launched more than 400 drones at multiple Ukrainian cities, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih.

"I think what the president wants in all these circumstances — he starts with — from a proposition that he wants peace in these areas of conflict around the world. But at some point, there's got to be leverage on Russia," Thune told Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier.

"And right now, they are continuing to fire into areas where they are killing innocent civilians."

