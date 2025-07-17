Sen. Slotkin says Harris’ fatal flaw was lack of focus, prioritizing 'everything' and therefore 'nothing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Democrats reel from their November loss to President Donald Trump, Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., called out former Vice President Kamala Harris for failing to win over the electorate.

New York Times political reporter Katie Glueck spoke to Slotkin in an interview this week headlined, "Elissa Slotkin Wants Democrats to Reclaim Their ‘Alpha Energy.’"

"In your recent economic speech, you argued that some Democrats conflate large multinational corporations with small businesses, making it seem to many Americans as if Democrats are anti-business or are vilifying success," Glueck noted, before asking, "But the Harris campaign explicitly emphasized support for small businesses. Why did that effort fail?"

"Kamala Harris had a very short time to formulate her campaign. But I don’t think I can say with a straight face that the Michigan public felt her main agenda was support for small businesses," Slotkin replied.

"Democrats were saying we were for everything, that everything was a priority, everything was important," the senator added. "And so the American public couldn’t understand what we really prioritized and cared about. Donald Trump, whether you believe him or not, prioritized the talking point of cost of living and the economy."

She concluded, "Democrats have policy plans on their websites about good things that they support. I still think we have good ideas. But when you prioritize everything, you actually prioritize nothing."

This is not the first time Slotkin has called out leadership of the Democratic Party after the election. At the same time however, she herself has been put in the spotlight for vague policy rhetoric.

She made headlines in April for a speech where she called out her own party as "weak and woke" and urged them to "f---ing retake the flag" as she prepares a "war plan" to defeat Trump and the Republican agenda.

However, some have challenged such reformers to specify what progressive cultural policies they will leave behind in order to win back moderates.

