Sen. Lee rips Democrats' spending bill amid inflation, recession: 'Pouring gasoline on a fire'

Lee warned against the 'tragic' effects the Inflation Reduction Act will have on Utah families

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss why he is concerned about the 'terrible' bill and how it will impact Americans financially.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, slammed the Democrats for the Inflation Reduction Act, warning they are "pouring gasoline on fire" as Americans battle inflation amid an economic recession. Lee joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to discuss the economic implications of the spending bill as consumer prices continue to rise. 

SCHUMER-MANCHIN SOCIAL SPENDING AND TAX INCREASE BILL CLEARS THE SENATE AFTER LAST-SECOND AMENDMENT DRAMA

MIKE LEE: At the end of the day, I suspect my Democratic colleagues who believe in big government believe that any time we spend too much money, and it doesn't quite work, that the answer is necessarily, oh, we've got to spend more and more and more money. We just didn't spend quite enough money before, but that's like pouring gasoline on a fire. That's what they're doing here. So they operate under a belief, perhaps it's a good faith belief, that this is somehow going to make things better, but it never does. It's not going to this time, and it's going to make things much worse. It's tragic. It's tragic, especially for poor and middle class families in Utah who are spending $881 a month every single month on their basic household necessities relative to last year. 

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS" BELOW:

