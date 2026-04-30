DEA agents who hunted Pablo Escobar reveal chilling call where he ordered torture while on phone with wife

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The DEA agents who hunted down Pablo Escobar are shedding new light on the kingpin's dangerous nature, describing a phone call where the drug lord allegedly ordered a victim's mouth covered during torture so he could finish a romantic call with his wife.

Steve Murphy and Javier Peña, who helped topple the Medellín Cartel in the early '90s, joined the "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast to reveal what they know about Escobar and warn President Donald Trump about what that means for the war on drugs today.

"We're intercepting his phone and he's telling his wife, you know, that he misses her, he's going to be together with her soon. He loves her," Peña said. "Then in the background, you hear a guy yelling. So, he covers the phone, turns it on, says, ‘Cover his mouth!’"

Peña explained Escobar was likely torturing the person heard on the call while telling his wife he loved her. He added that Escobar’s charm could quickly shift to "killing as many people as he could."

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Murphy and Peña are the real agents behind the Netflix hit "Narcos," which followed a dramatized version of their hunt for Escobar. They revealed that from the moment they touched down in Colombia, they were targets with $300,000 bounties on their heads, placed by Escobar.

Murphy said he learned about the price on his head during his first week in the country.

"Initially you're thinking, ‘What the heck, you know, I just got here,’ but in our culture, in the law enforcement culture, you laugh at things like that and then it becomes a joke," Murphy said.

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Escobar was killed during an operation in Colombia in December 1993 after his location was traced through a phone call, leading to a rooftop shootout. Despite Escobar’s death, South American cartels continued to expand, a problem Peña said Trump must continue rooting out.

"As I’ve always said, they do not care – traffickers – who gets killed, who gets hurt, as long as they’re making money," Peña said.

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He urged the president to remain aggressive, adding, "Continue doing what you are doing. You got to put the pressure on. If not, they're [going to] continue doing whatever they want to do."

The Trump administration has ramped up its fight against the cartels, striking boats suspected of smuggling and taking Nicolás Maduro into U.S. custody on narco-terrorism and drug trafficking charges.