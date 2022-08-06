Senate set to consider Democrats’ social spending and tax bill: LIVE UPDATES

Tester won't commit to blocking GOP amendments during vote-a-rama

Sen. Jon Tester Saturday would not commit to voting against GOP amendments to Democrats' social spending bill. This comes as many other Democrats are saying they'll vote against any amendment, even those they like, to prevent Republicans from inserting any poison pills into the legislation.

“It depends," Tester, D-Mont., said if he'd vote for any amendments, when asked by Fox News Digital.

He also said, "It depends," when asked if he'd be willing to vote for a so-called wrap-around amendment to undo any amendments that do pass during the vote-a-rama.

Other Democrats, however, predict there will be significant party unity during the vote-a-rama.

"I'll be surprised if any amendments get included in this legislation," Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., told Fox News Digital.

"I haven't talked to all 50 Democrats, but there's a lot of us who have been talking. So far a number of us have already tweeted that we're going to be voting no on... amendments that we like and we don't like," Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., told Fox News Digital. "I think there's such a moral urgency, I would say to get a bill across the line that's going to deal with the existential threat of climate change. I think that's motivating."