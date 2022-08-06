Senate set to consider Democrats’ social spending and tax bill: LIVE UPDATES
Senate Republicans are promising a vote-a-rama 'hell' for Democrats, who are advancing a social spending and taxation bill with the support of moderate Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.
Fox News' Kelly Phares reports that Sen. Elizabeth Warren rejected GOP claims that Democrats are not testing for COVID-19 in order to keep all members healthy and ensure they have the votes to pass their social spending and taxation bill.
"No. And oh, please. The Republicans are concerned about Democrats showing up with COVID?" Warren, D-Mass., said. "The Republicans who wouldn't wear masks? The Republicans who wouldn't test? The Republicans who tested positive and still showed up? I'm telling you, they just know no limits on their political gamesmanship."
In a 50-50 Senate, if all Republicans show up and vote against Democrats' bill, Democrats will need all 50 members present and healthy to pass the bill. Vice President Harris would break a tie in that situation.
Fox News' Kelly Phares reports 10 Republican senators were missing from the first vote of the day in the Senate.
They were Sens. Mike Braun, R-Ind., Richard Burr, R-N.C., Steve Daines, R-Mont., Josh Hawley, R-Ark., Roger Marshall, R-Kan., James Risch, R-Idaho, Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Ben Sasse, R-Neb., Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Those senators may come back later in time for the Senate's vote-a-rama. But if any are missing, it would make it easier for Senate Democrats to block GOP amendments to their social spending and taxation bill. All 50 Senate Democrats voted on the first vote of SAturday, which was to on a nomination discharge petition.
Fox News' Kelly Phares also reports that Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who caught COVID-19 earlier this week, was present for the Senate's first Saturday vote.
Sen. Jon Tester Saturday would not commit to voting against GOP amendments to Democrats' social spending bill. This comes as many other Democrats are saying they'll vote against any amendment, even those they like, to prevent Republicans from inserting any poison pills into the legislation.
“It depends," Tester, D-Mont., said if he'd vote for any amendments, when asked by Fox News Digital.
He also said, "It depends," when asked if he'd be willing to vote for a so-called wrap-around amendment to undo any amendments that do pass during the vote-a-rama.
Other Democrats, however, predict there will be significant party unity during the vote-a-rama.
"I'll be surprised if any amendments get included in this legislation," Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., told Fox News Digital.
"I haven't talked to all 50 Democrats, but there's a lot of us who have been talking. So far a number of us have already tweeted that we're going to be voting no on... amendments that we like and we don't like," Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., told Fox News Digital. "I think there's such a moral urgency, I would say to get a bill across the line that's going to deal with the existential threat of climate change. I think that's motivating."
Senate Democrats say Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough approved key elements of their social spending and taxation bill just hours ahead of a key vote to start debate on the measure.
The parliamentarian also said one element of the legislation, a Medicare inflation rebate, does not conform with Senate rules, according to Democrats. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., indicated that won't stop Democrats from pushing ahead with votes this weekend.
"Democrats have received extremely good news: For the first time, Medicare will finally be allowed to negotiate prescription drug prices, seniors will have free vaccines and their costs capped and much more. This is a major victory for the American people," Schumer said Saturday.
The Senate is set move ahead on Democrats' social spending and taxation bill, with a vote to start debate expected Saturday afternoon followed by a marathon "vote-a-rama" that could begin Saturday evening or early Sunday morning.
Timing on the bill, which Democrats are passing through the budget reconciliation process, which allows them to get around the 60-vote filibuster and win with 50 senators, is fluid.
The final text of the bill wasn't released as of Friday night, and lawmakers are waiting on the Senate parliamentarian to finish checking to ensure its provisions comply with reconciliation rules.
