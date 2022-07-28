Sen. Kennedy torches DC overspending following GDP report: Bottom line is the economy sucks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy reacted to the 2nd quarter GDP report signaling recession Thursday on "America's Newsroom" and slammed Congress and the Biden administration for overspending.

DEMS SLAM ‘LUCY MANCHIN’ FOR BLOCKING CLIMATE LEGISLATION, BUT DON'T WANT TO KICK HIM OUT OF PARTY

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: President Biden refuses to acknowledge it. He says yes, but unemployment is low. Unemployment is low. Well, there's a reason for that. People aren't working. You don't look at the unemployment number. You look at the labor force participation rate. And we've had a lot of people retire, and we had a lot of people who refused to go back to work, and they're now rotting in the wagon and everybody else has got to pull the wagon. And the bottom line is the economy sucks, and it's not going to get any better. This new tax deal and Green New Deal announced by Senator Schumer and President Biden and Senator Manchin, you know, Joe's an intelligent guy. He knows that this is nothing but a big money suck. And it's just going to get worse until Congress stops the spending. And let me give credit where credit is due. The inflation started with President Biden's $1.92 trillion American Rescue Plan, but it has continued with all Democrats in the Senate and the help of, I don't know, 15% of the Republicans who continue to vote to spend money that we don't have.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: