Sen. Kennedy: Alvin Bragg is scared to come before Congress

Kennedy reacts to the Trump indictment

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sen. John Kennedy: 'Unimpressive' Bragg is 'scared' to come before Congress on Trump case Video

Sen. John Kennedy: 'Unimpressive' Bragg is 'scared' to come before Congress on Trump case

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., says Manhattan DA is worried he can't handle himself in front of tough congressional questions on 'The Story.'

Sen. John Kennedy, R.-La., called out Alvin Bragg for going after former President Trump on "The Story." 

SEN. KENNEDY: I've watched Mr. Bragg. It's clear he is not exactly Oliver Wendell, Scalia. My guess is he is scared to come before Congress. I watched Mr. Bragg's press conference after he announced his indictment. He was not impressive. 

MANHATTAN DA ALVIN BRAGG SUES REP. JIM JORDAN OVER TRUMP INDICTMENT SUBPOENAS 

I have read his indictment. Legal scholars much more qualified than I have, have criticized it as being an inferior document. I read it. It looked to me like, as a legal product, someone knocked over a urine sample. 

My guess is Mr. Bragg will not try this lawsuit himself. A good criminal defense attorney, based on what I've seen so far, will take his hat off, so he doesn't want to be naked and alone, not literally, but figuratively, in front of a congressional committee having to answer tough questions. That's my assessment. 