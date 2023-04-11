Sen. Kennedy: Alvin Bragg is scared to come before Congress

Sen. John Kennedy, R.-La., called out Alvin Bragg for going after former President Trump on " The Story ."

SEN. KENNEDY: I've watched Mr. Bragg . It's clear he is not exactly Oliver Wendell, Scalia. My guess is he is scared to come before Congress. I watched Mr. Bragg's press conference after he announced his indictment. He was not impressive.

MANHATTAN DA ALVIN BRAGG SUES REP. JIM JORDAN OVER TRUMP INDICTMENT SUBPOENAS

I have read his indictment. Legal scholars much more qualified than I have, have criticized it as being an inferior document. I read it. It looked to me like, as a legal product, someone knocked over a urine sample.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP