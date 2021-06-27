Sen. Johnson: Biden will ‘get an earful’ if he listens to Wisconsin employers

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., hopes Biden will listen to Wisconsin employers as businesses grapple with an ongoing labor shortage, arguing the president will "get an earful" during ‘Fox & Friends’ Sunday.

SEN. RON JOHNSON: Well, first of all, he [President Trump] was spot on regarding how destructive President Biden's policies are toward our economy. What President Biden is going to notice here in Wisconsin is there's not a business in Wisconsin that can hire enough workers.

ATLANTA GROUP PROTESTS END OF UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS: 'THE SYSTEM IS BROKEN'

But, you know, the other thing is the federal unemployment benefits… are keeping workers on the sidelines. And it's a huge problem here in Wisconsin. It's going to really stifle our economic recovery as well. So hopefully he'll listen to employers here in Wisconsin. He'll get an earful.



