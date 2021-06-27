Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Sen. Johnson: Biden will ‘get an earful’ if he listens to Wisconsin employers

Biden expected to visit Wisconsin to discuss agriculture and the economy

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff , Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Sen. Johnson says Biden will ‘get an earful’ if he listens to Wisconsin employers Video

Sen. Johnson says Biden will ‘get an earful’ if he listens to Wisconsin employers

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., on Biden's trip to Wisconsin to discuss agriculture and the economy.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., hopes Biden will listen to Wisconsin employers as businesses grapple with an ongoing labor shortage, arguing the president will "get an earful" during ‘Fox & Friends’ Sunday.

SEN. RON JOHNSON:  Well, first of all, he [President Trump] was spot on regarding how destructive President Biden's policies are toward our economy. What President Biden is going to notice here in Wisconsin is there's not a business in Wisconsin that can hire enough workers. 

ATLANTA GROUP PROTESTS END OF UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS: 'THE SYSTEM IS BROKEN'

But, you know, the other thing is the federal unemployment benefits… are keeping workers on the sidelines. And it's a huge problem here in Wisconsin. It's going to really stifle our economic recovery as well. So hopefully he'll listen to employers here in Wisconsin. He'll get an earful. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Sen. Johnson on what Biden should know ahead of trip to Wisconsin Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.