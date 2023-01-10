Sen. John Kennedy: I worry that Biden's border visit is a ruse

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., reacted to President Biden making his first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border since being elected to the presidency on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: I'm pleased that President Biden went to the border. I'm pleased that he says he will do better in terms of enforcing America's immigration laws. The American people may be poorer under President Biden, but they're not stupid. To be trusted, you have to be trustworthy, and when it comes to the border, President Biden has not been trustworthy. When it comes to the border, President Biden is about as credible as Jussie Smollett, who at any moment could announce that Will Smith slapped him, too.

I worry that all of this is a ruse. I worry that what the president really intends to do is introduce a bill into Congress that says, "I will enforce the law as soon as you grant people who are in our country illegally amnesty." I worry especially that he will convince enough Republicans to take the bullet train to Chump Town and vote for the bill, and it will become law. And that will make the human train wreck at the border immeasurably worse.