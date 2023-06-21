Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sen. John Kennedy: Unless you think there's an award for being stupid, you know there are two biological sexes

Sen. John Kennedy reflects on Wednesday's hearing on transgender athletes in women's sports

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Sen. John Kennedy: We are into the foothills of weirdness Video

Sen. John Kennedy: We are into the foothills of weirdness

Sen. John Kennedy, R- La., reacts to Riley Gaines' tearful testimony about transgender athletes on 'The Story.'

Sen. John Kennedy rips Democrats for supporting transgender athletes in women's sports on "The Story."

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: My Democratic colleagues called a hearing today. They invited three of their witnesses to convince the American people that it's okay for males to compete against females in sports. I have to say, there was a sort of a "Alice in Wonderland" weirdness about the whole hearing. For example, one of my Democratic colleague's witnesses testified that there are three biological sexes and an infinite number of genders 

RILEY GAINES CHALLENGES DEM SENATOR, SAYS RIGHTS OF WOMEN, GIRLS ‘THROWN OUT THE WINDOW’ 

I've heard better answers on the dating game. Here is the way I think most Americans will look at it. Number one: In America, you should be who you are. Number two: Generally speaking, it's not acceptable to discriminate against someone because of an immutable characteristic, unless, there are good reasons. For example, it's okay to tell a 13-year-old that he can't drive.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

That's discrimination on the basis of age, but there's an acceptable reason. Number four:: Unless you think there's an award for being stupid, you know that there are two biological sexes, male and female, and males have a physical advantage over females and if you allow males, who claim or pretend to claim that they are female to compete in women's sports, the male is going to win every time, and it will still destroy women's sports.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.