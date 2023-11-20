SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: Biden embraced the woke wing of the Democratic Party

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., calls out the Biden administration’s leadership ahead of the 2024 election on "The Story."

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: I think that the southern border is an open bleeding wound since President Biden and Vice President Harris have been in office. About 8.4 million people have come into our country illegally. That's 4 Nebraskas. We don't have the slightest idea who they are. Why is that? Because this administration believes in open borders.

OBAMA SHOWED LITTLE PUBLIC SUPPORT FOR BIDEN AT RECENT DEMOCRACY EVENT, ATTENDEES SAY: 'TENSIONS WERE EVIDENT'

Why is that? Because this administration has embraced the neo-socialist, woke wing, loon wing of the Democratic Party. I mean, just look around. The American people might be poorer under President Biden, but they're not stupid. They see an open border. They experience inflation. They see the rampant crime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The American people look around and see the world on fire, the war in Ukraine, the war in the Middle East , the embers smoldering in China and they have concluded that, fair or unfair, Martha, I'm not saying that this is accurate, but I can read a poll and the American people have concluded that President Biden is old and he needs soup and an early bedtime. They have concluded that Vice President Harris is not capable of that, that when her IQ gets to 75, she should sell. Again, I'm not saying that's fair or accurate, but that's the conclusion today the American people have reached. They’re pretty disgusted.