Cotton warns US against allowing Putin to 'set the terms' of support for Ukraine: 'We could be doing more'

A group of bipartisan lawmakers is urging Biden to work with Poland to provide them with MiG-29 fighter jets

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sen. Tom Cotton slams Biden for Ukraine warplane fiasco: 'We could be doing more'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss how the U.S. could offer additional support to Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., warned President Biden against letting Putin "set the terms" of how the U.S. will support Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, arguing the U.S. "could be doing more" to help. Sen. Cotton joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to discuss Biden's foreign policy stance on the matter as the White House remains under pressure to provide additional aid, including warplanes, to Ukraine. 

REP GALLAGHER: WE CAN'T ‘FLINCH’ AS RUSSIA ESCALATES PRESSURE ON UKRAINE

TOM COTTON: We could be doing more to help stop that war of aggression, and this MiG fiasco is a perfect example of it, Bill. President Zelenskyy has said he wants the MiGs, that they would help them. They would help complicate Russia's war planning. We should give it to him if he wants. If that's what he says he needs, that's what we should provide them. Bureaucrats at the Pentagon and State Department, the White House should stop coming up with every reason in the world why he shouldn't want what he says his country needs. Their arguments are logically contradictory. 

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" BELOW:

This article was written by Fox News staff.