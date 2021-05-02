Sen. Capito 'encouraged' on bipartisan infrastructure plan after Biden meeting

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V. joined 'Fox News Live' to discuss the Republican counteroffer to President Biden's infrastructure package and detailed what she and the president spoke about in their meeting.

CAPITO: [Biden] said let’s start to narrow down where we really think infrastructure is, where you think it is, and then how that interplays with what I would like to see on physical or core infrastructure. Let’s see what kind of programming that is, let’s talk about pay force, let’s get serious about really trying to reach a negotiated infrastructure package. I’m very encouraged by this. I talked to a lot of my colleagues and certainly constantly talking with the White House and others, and I just feel like there’s a real desire and will for us to work together on something we traditionally worked together on through many, many years.

Capito also explained what the Republican $568 billion infrastructure proposal includes:

CAPITO: I think it’s important to note that the Republican plan that I put forward with a lot of other ranking members of committees does not have a tax increase in there. We think we can pay for this with expanded user fees that would be people who are now not even paying into the use of the highways, like electric vehicles and others, we think that repurposing some of the COVID, particularly the city, state dollars where they can now not use that for hard infrastructure except for water infrastructure, we should be able to open up that window for them which will make our dollars go farther. I think that there’s a lot of creative solutions out there that don’t involve raising taxes. I personally don’t want to see the taxes go up. I think it’s the wrong time to be doing that, and I don’t think if we really concentrate on what we want to get done in terms of infrastructure, I don’t think it’s necessary, and that would be very difficult to get a core member of our Republican caucus to go along with that if that was the direction that the president insisted upon.

