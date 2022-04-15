Why the FBI went away from the term 'Black identity extremism': Security expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Center for Security Policy's Kyle Shideler provided insight following the Brooklyn subway shooting on the state of "politicization" within law enforcement on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

KYLE SHIDELER: Let's go back in time so we can figure out how this happened. In 2017, the FBI writes an intelligence assessment on what they call "Black identity extremism" and this assessment was quite good. It was looking at what was causing individuals to target law enforcement, particularly after Ferguson and during the rise of Black Lives Matter, and they did a very good job looking at this ideology and studying it. It's a moderate, but very seriously well done piece of work product. And it does fine, and the FBI uses it, until 2019 when a congressional briefing leaks the fact that the FBI is using this term. This then causes any number of left-wing organizations like the ACLU and the Brennan Center for Justice to get riled up. There's a bunch of media pieces, all of a sudden there are congressional hearings and the FBI rapidly backs away saying, "Oh, we're sorry. We're not going to use that term anymore. We'll use another term. We'll use the term ‘racial and ethnically motivated violent extremism,’" which, as you can tell, doesn't really tell you anything about what you're trying to study. And the problem is in any bureaucracy, if you can't name a thing, you can't deal with it. You can't investigate it. You can't analyze it. You can't understand what you're seeing when you see a suspect like Frank James's social media and so because of the politicization of our law enforcement, our cops and our FBI don't have the ability to understand what they're looking at when it comes to dangerous threats like Frank James.

