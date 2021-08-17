Secrets of Area 51: What could the US government really be hiding

UFO sightings, signs of alien life and unsolved mysteries behind the confines of Area 51 all beg an answer to the question: Are we alone in the Universe?

The age-old query was bumped from the archives recently after newly declassified documents surfaced, and Fox Nation's documentary "The Secrets of Area 51" is taking a closer look into what the U.S. government might be hiding.

The special features commentary from experts like retiree of U.K. Ministry of Defense Nick Pope and CIA chief historian Dr. David Robarge who share crucial background on the suspicions of Area 51.

TUCKER TO REVEAL MOST COMPELLING UFO EVIDENCE FROM PENTAGON REPORT IN NEW FOX NATION EPISODE

"You couldn’t have picked a better place," "The Secret Genesis of Area 51" author TD Barnes said.

Former Area 51 pilot Lt. Col. Tony Bevaqua noted how government personnel "just don’t talk about it" as the site was blocked off as prohibited, yet private pilot Gabe Zeifman shared his success in clearing the restricted airspace.

"What if the ultimate secret is much more complicated than alien visitors from other planets?" Mystery Wire founder George Knapp asked. "Demanding disclosure of everything may not be a good idea."

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.