Sean Hannity warns Iranian President Rouhani: 'There is a special place in hell that awaits you'

Sean Hannity called Iranian general Qassem Soleimani "evil personified" Friday night and warned Iranian leaders, specifically President Hassan Rouhani, that their "reign of terror and murder needs to come to an end."

"[Soleimani] was a terrorist. He was a murderer with American blood on his hands. And as the leader of the Iranian Quds Force, that is their elite military unit, no one man was more responsible for the death of our American treasure and civilian deaths in the Middle East than him," Hannity said on his television program. "American lives, we can confirm tonight, were in fact in jeopardy. The president moved quickly, decisively to protect American lives and interests abroad."

Hannity then delivered a message directly to Rouhani, comparing him to Soleimani.

"Mr. 'Death to America, death to Israel' radicals like President Rouhani ... You now dare to threaten the United States of America again," Hannity said. "You have zero territorial integrity in the country of Iraq. And Soleimani is responsible for the deaths of thousands, including our fellow Americans. You are the leader of the number one terrorist state in the world. You, Rouhani, are a mass murderer, just like Soleimani."

"There is a space special place in hell that awaits you," Hannity added.

The host praised President Trump, echoing his statement that "the world is a safer place." He also commended Trump for using non-traditional means to win conflicts and urged the United States to adopt the "next generation" of weaponry.

"The president has shown the wars now can be won without using traditional means. Look at how the [ISIS] caliphate was destroyed in Iraq and Syria," Hannity said. "It is why I am saying the next generation of weaponry, both offensive and defensive, needs to be produced in this country. So future conflicts, future wars, we can stage them ... from a distance, safely."