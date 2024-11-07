SEAN HANNITY: The state-run media mob's influence is officially done

Fox News host Sean Hannity gives his take on the mainstream media’s reaction to President-elect Trump’s victory on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Very few Americans care what anyone in the state-run media mob or Hollywood have to say. Now, think about this. They were all against Donald Trump. Did they win?

They all were in unison, hating Trump. Their influence is officially done. It's gone. It is dead. Now, on this very program in 2007, I said " journalism in America is dead." I had no idea how right I really was. Here we are in 2024, and I can officially declare legacy media, Hollywood Influence, celebrity influence in America is dead. Now think about what they did to Donald Trump before his sweeping victory. By the way, he did win the popular vote, too.

