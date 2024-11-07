Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: The state-run media mob's influence is officially done

Few Americans care what Hollywood has to say, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
 Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the 'media mob' following President-elect Trump's victory on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity gives his take on the mainstream media’s reaction to President-elect Trump’s victory on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Very few Americans care what anyone in the state-run media mob or Hollywood have to say. Now, think about this. They were all against Donald Trump. Did they win?  

.... 

They all were in unison, hating Trump. Their influence is officially done. It's gone. It is dead. Now, on this very program in 2007, I said "journalism in America is dead." I had no idea how right I really was. Here we are in 2024, and I can officially declare legacy media, Hollywood Influence, celebrity influence in America is dead. Now think about what they did to Donald Trump before his sweeping victory. By the way, he did win the popular vote, too.  

They accused him of being a Russian agent, called him an illegitimate president. They spread salacious and untrue Russian disinformation about Trump and hookers and golden showers at a hotel in Moscow. They worshiped at the altar of Robert Mueller like a god and used his witch hunt to smear Donald Trump on their media platforms every single hour, of every day, for three straight years. They cheered on fake impeachment. They pushed one hoax after another.  

