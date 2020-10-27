Sean Hannity: Biden says he'll save the world, but is 'barely able to leave that bunker'

Joe Biden claims to have a plan to solve the coronavirus pandemic and improve the economy among other things, but barely seems energetic enough to leave his home for any extended period of time, Sean Hannity told viewers Tuesday night.

The "Hannity" host added that Biden's premonition of a "dark winter" during last week's presidential debate ignores the accomplishments of the Trump administration in response to the outbreak.

"Despite major progress in our fight against COVID-19, including ... therapeutics [and] multiple final human-stage trials for a vaccine courtesy of President Trump's Pperation Warp Speed, a rebounding economy expecting massive third-quarter GDP numbers this week on Thursday despite all of the good news, there is now a constant coronavirus hysteria, 24/7 on every other news network that want you to believe there is no hope under President Trump," Hannity said.

"And, right on cue, Joe Biden [is] predicting a dark winter unless we will elect him," the host added. "Apparently, nobody's told him about the therapeutics and the vaccines that we're very close to getting."

Later in the monologue, Hannity pointed out that "Biden's stated plans on COVID ... have already been completed and completely implemented, already done, by President Trump.

"Maybe he [Biden] missed it. He was napping the whole time, hiding in his basement," the host went on. "Joe's barely able to leave that bunker for more than one day at a time. In fact, as of now, there are no public events scheduled for Joe tomorrow, less than one week away from the election."

Hannity concluded by urging viewers to consider their vote "the deciding vote" in next week's election.

"If everyone wants to stop the radical Biden-Harris anti-fossil fuel/higher taxes/open border amnesty/packing the court agenda," he said, "you're going to need to vote."