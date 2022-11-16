SEAN HANNITY: Nancy Pelosi's reign has officially come to an end

Fox News house Sean Hannity reacted to Republicans officially securing the majority in the House of Representatives a week after the 2022 midterm elections.

SEAN HANNITY: We begin tonight with an extremely important alert. It is now official. Republicans have now won a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, and that is a big deal. Nancy Pelosi has been demoted and her reign has now come to an end. And now, with one election almost in the books, another has almost just begun. As of Tuesday, President Trump, he kicked off his 2024 presidential bid last night in Mar-a-Lago in a speech filled with policy and perspective. And while we can't predict exactly what's going to happen in 2024, we can take a look back. Remember, just two years ago, Americans were recovering from the pandemic in a big way. Gas prices were low. Interest rates were low. Inflation was almost nonexistent. The stock market was surging and the southern border was secure. But in two short years, under Joe Biden, that trajectory now has changed and it has changed dramatically. Our country is now in a precipitous decline.

…

Here at home, Americans, they are sadly, they are suffering from violent crime and backbreaking inflation and record high gas prices. Layoffs of major corporations are now underway. And it's happening. It's widespread. And abroad, Europe is now teetering on the brink of yet another world war. Now, these are major life altering problems, and yet Democrats are not offering any solutions at all. They are lying. They are smearing their fearmongering, and like this is some kind of game. This is all before the election. Remember, they lied about, oh, Republicans are going to take away your Social Security. They lied about democracy is on the ballot. It is in peril. But they ignored the southern border of the United States and they allowed unfettered access to anybody. And October, the US set a brand-new record for illegal crossings, as we have up there on the screen, 2.76 million illegal immigrants. Those are the ones that we know about that were apprehended in 2022, and that is up from last year's record of 1.72 million.