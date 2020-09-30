Sean Hannity tells mainstream media: 'Spare us your phony indignation' over debate fireworks

Americans see right through the mainstream media's "phony" outrage over the fractious nature of Tuesday's first presidential debate, Sean Hannity argued Wednesday.

"Let me address the media mob, Democrats, Hollywood elites that are just so upset, so bothered by the contentious nature of the debate," the "Hannity" host said.

"I know you have the vapors, please spare us your phony indignation, spare us the selective, feigned, phony outrage, because ever since Donald Trump descended that escalator at Trump Tower with his wife Melania, all of you holier-than-thou idiots have been waging nonstop the most disgusting, deceitful, dishonest smear campaign we’ve ever seen in American history."

Hannity accused the media of "unloading all of your vile -- and bile for that matter [in] repulsive unprecedented attacks on this president, his family, his supporters and people who voted for him.

"You have lied to us for years, you have dragged this country through hell with your Russia conspiracy theory, lies and hoax -- and it’s all been a lie the whole time," he continued. "Innocent people’s lives have been ruined and as a result, all of this is now disproven. None of you have apologized. I see no corrections from the media mob because they don’t care. Because they aren’t honest people."

To Democrats, the host went on, "civility is about you having amnesia surrounding the various lies they’ve been peddling, the hell they’ve dragged the country through for four years.

"It’s about rewarding the people who attempted a coup on a duly elected president.

"They have lacked basic decency for four years," Hannity concluded. "But when they get a dose of it back to them, they want to know where is civility all of a sudden. OK. Democrats, media mob, Hollywood, same names, different day — please spare us your phony outrage over the tone and tenor of a presidential debate. We know what civility looks like to the left, we’ve watched you for the last four years."