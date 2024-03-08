Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Laken Riley's name was on the button in your hand, how did you still get it wrong?

President Biden’s 42% job approval is lower than his predecessors’ at the start of their re-election years

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Hannity: 'Jacked up' Joe Biden is underwater across the board Video

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to backlash facing President Biden for seemingly botching Laken Riley's name during the State of the Union address on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity breaks down President Biden's State of the Union address on "Hannity." 

LAKEN RILEY'S MOTHER BLASTS BIDEN AS "PATHETIC" FOR GETTING DAUGHTER'S NAME WRONG DURING SOTU

HANNITY: Joe. Her name, it was on the button, Laken Riley, not Lincoln Riley, Laken Riley. You are holding her pin. On the pin – her name was written on it. How did you manage to still get it wrong? The American people, they were taking note, and rightly so. Now, right now, ‘jacked up’ Joe Biden is underwater across the board. Most recent Gallup poll, he's at a low approval rating, only 38%, a far cry from the 50% threshold that incumbents typically need if they want to win reelection. And perhaps even more alarming for well Joe, is a recent ABC poll shows that what 86% of you, the American people, think he is too old to serve another term in the White House. 

And frankly, he is bleeding support from the Democratic Party base, African Americans, Hispanic Americans, young people, suburban women. These are key demographics that helped elect him in the first place. On every single important issue, well Joe Biden is receiving failing grades. Now, of course, the Biden campaign, they're taking their big victory lap last night after what was a strange and bizarre address unlike any we've ever seen before. And of course, they play the race card. I told you this would happen. That's their go to card to attack Donald Trump.

