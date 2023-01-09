SEAN HANNITY: Will Joe Biden's home face an early morning raid or will he get the Hillary Clinton treatment?

Expand / Collapse search
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News host Sean Hannity questions how the media and Department of Justice will respond to the findings of classified documents under Joe Biden on "Hannity."

According to multiple reports, classified documents from Biden's time as vice president, they were actually discovered at Joe Biden's private unsecured office last year in November. Now, this includes top secret material collected by Intel sources designated as, "sensitive compartmented information" and National Archives has already referred the matter to the Department of Justice — we're only finding out now — and a U.S. Attorney has been assigned to the case. 

CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS FROM BIDEN'S TIME AS VICE PRESIDENT DISCOVERED AT PENN BIDEN CENTER, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

Hillary Clinton, former U.S. secretary of state, right, sits onstage with Reverend Jesse Jackson  (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

There was a similar referral surrounding documents and former President Trump's possession and then a short time later, Mar-a-Lago was raided and searched by armed agents and that, of course, at the request of Attorney General Merrick Garland, part of Biden's executive branch and the FBI director, Christopher Wray. 

Will his private home face an early morning raid or will he get the Hillary Clinton treatment? You know, a free pass for mishandling top secret classified information? And by the way, to recap, in case you forgot, Hillary Clinton stored a mountain of privileged top secret classified information documents on her unsecured private servers, 110 pieces of classified information among her 33,000 or 30,000 department — State Department emails.