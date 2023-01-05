Hillary Clinton joins Columbia University as professor, presidential fellow

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has agreed to join Columbia University as a professor and presidential fellow.

Clinton has accepted a professorship at Columbia's School of International and Public Affairs. Additionally, she has joined the Columbia World Projects program as a presidential fellow.

"I am honored to join Columbia University, and the School of International and Public Affairs and Columbia World Projects," Clinton said of her new position.

She continued, "Columbia’s commitment to educating the next generation of U.S. and global policy leaders, translating insights into impact, and helping to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges resonates personally with me. I look forward to contributing to these efforts."

Columbia University President Lee C. Bollinger also issued a statement on Thursday announcing the partnership. The university president specifically celebrated Clinton's two failed presidential campaigns.

"I have had the great pleasure of knowing Hillary personally for three decades, since her early days as First Lady of the United States," said Bollinger. "Her public service has expanded since then, most notably in her remarkably successful tenure as Senator for the State of New York, in her impressive role as Secretary of State, and in her two historic and record-breaking presidential campaigns."

Bollinger continued to gush in her announcement, adding, "Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good."

Clinton is set to begin her work at Columbia in the 2023-2024 academic year.