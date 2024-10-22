SEAN HANNITY: Democrats are just in a 'state of utter, utter panic'

Fox News host Sean Hannity gives his take on the Democrats’ strategy ahead of the 2024 election on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Tonight, Democrats are just in a state of utter, utter panic. No other way to describe it. They can't run on Kamala's terrible record or extreme beliefs. So they're going, well, repulsively negative. Now the smears, the slander, the besmirch and the outright fear-mongering, it's never been worse. I've been doing this a long time. Earlier tonight, President Biden accused Trump of wanting to shoot and to kill his political opponents and seemingly vowed to lock him up.

Just for the record, the only candidate that has been shot at in this election is Donald Trump. He's also the only candidate facing prison time because of multiple bogus, politically-charged investigations from Harris and Biden's weaponized Department of Justice.

