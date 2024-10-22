Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Democrats are just in a 'state of utter, utter panic'

Democrats want you to believe Trump is a threat to democracy, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: Democrats are going repulsively negative

Sean Hannity: Democrats are going repulsively negative

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses the latest polling and Democrats' reported jitters about Vice President Kamala Harris' chances of victory two weeks before the 2024 election on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity gives his take on the Democrats’ strategy ahead of the 2024 election on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Tonight, Democrats are just in a state of utter, utter panic. No other way to describe it. They can't run on Kamala's terrible record or extreme beliefs. So they're going, well, repulsively negative. Now the smears, the slander, the besmirch and the outright fear-mongering, it's never been worse. I've been doing this a long time. Earlier tonight, President Biden accused Trump of wanting to shoot and to kill his political opponents and seemingly vowed to lock him up.  

HARRIS TOWN HALL ONLY ACCEPTED ‘PREDETERMINED’ QUESTIONS, MODERATOR MARIA SHRIVER ADMITS 

Just for the record, the only candidate that has been shot at in this election is Donald Trump. He's also the only candidate facing prison time because of multiple bogus, politically-charged investigations from Harris and Biden's weaponized Department of Justice.  

Democrats want you to believe that Trump is a threat to democracy. Well, on this very question, even the Washington Post poll shows Americans believe Kamala Harris is the bigger threat, not Donald Trump. Democrats are trying to gaslight the American people.  

