SEAN HANNITY: Democrats and the DOJ will never, ever seriously investigate President Biden or Hunter Biden

Fox News host Sean Hannity called out the federal government over the Hunter Biden investigation on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: The Democrats and the DOJ will never, ever seriously investigate Joe or Hunter. They will only protect him like they protected Hillary. What did I say at the beginning of this monologue? Your government is corrupt. The Department of Justice is corrupt and weaponized, as is the FBI hierarchy. The top Democrats working at the FBI and their Washington field office are only interested in persecuting any and all things Donald Trump. That's it.

BIDEN DENIES LYING ABOUT HUNTER BIDEN BUSINESS DEAL CONVERSATIONS

We saw this in the 2016 election. "No reasonable prosecutor would ever charge Hillary Clinton" while Donald Trump faced a years long witch hunt because of her hoax resulting from her dirty Russian dossier that she paid for and never mind the 33,000 deleted emails with bleach pit and of course, devices destroyed with hammers. We saw it again in 2020. FBI pre-bunking Hunter's laptop from hell. 2023, it looks like we're going to see it all over again.

The movie repeats itself. Bribery, corruption allegations against the big guy, Joe Biden himself swept under the rug and as for the "Democracy dies in darkness" crowd, that is the media mob that is supposed to speak truth to power, the ones that lied about Russia collusion for three long years that are on the air right now, lying tonight, well, they couldn't care less. The country is in serious trouble. It will only get worse if your big guy wins reelection.