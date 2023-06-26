Biden denies lying about Hunter Biden business deal conversations

President Biden on Monday denied lying about his son, Hunter Biden's business deal conversations.

Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked the president, "Did you lie about never speaking with Hunter about his business deals?"

"No," Biden replied flatly. Heinrich followed up by asking, "Did you ever speak with Hunter about his business deals?"

It was unclear if the president responded as another reporter shouted a question toward the commander in chief.

The exchange happened after Biden gave remarks at the White House kicking off the next phase of the administration’s Investing in America tour with a significant high-speed internet infrastructure announcement. The president already exited the stage and stopped to answer Heinrich's question before continuing down the hallway.

Thsi comes after the White House took heat over the weekend after Hunter Biden accompanied his father to Camp David amid bombshell whistleblower allegations of political corruption – along with the president's son recently pleading guilty to federal tax charges and agreeing to plea deal on a felony gun charge.

The House Ways and Means Committee revealed Thursday its interview with an IRS whistleblower last month who shared a WhatsApp message from 2017 in which Hunter Biden allegedly told a Chinese business associate that he and his father would ensure "you will regret not following my direction."

"I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled," Hunter Biden told Henry Zhao, the director of Chinese asset management firm Harvest Fund Management, in the message provided by IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley. "And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction."

The White House event Monday announced funding for each state, territory and the District of Columbia for high-speed internet infrastructure deployment through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program – a $42.45 billion grant program created in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and administered by the Department of Commerce. The administration said awards range from $27 million to over $3.3 Billion, with every state receiving a minimum of $107 million.

It was touted by the White House as the "largest internet funding announcement in history." President Biden, Vice President Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Cabinet members, and senior administration officials will fan out across the country over the next three weeks to highlight Biden’s economic agenda.

Fox News' Patrick Hauf contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.