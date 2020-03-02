Hannity: This Trump decision likely saved 'thousands and thousands of Americans' from contracting coronavirus

Sean Hannity spent much of his opening monologue Monday lambasting Democrats for "weaponizing" the coronavirus outbreak and creating chaos hours after officials confirmed the virus has killed a total of six people in the U.S.

"It needs to be very clear to every American ... that the Democrats, the media mob, they will stop at nothing. They will do anything, and I mean anything, to stop Donald Trump," Hannity said.

The primetime host added Democrats have resorted to the use of "natural fear of a virus as a political weapon," an indication that their "rage, hate-Trump psychosis is far worse than I thought."

"The level of derangement is off the charts," he added.

Hannity applauded President Trump's early efforts to contain the virus, recounting Trump's decision in late January to close America to foreign nationals who had been to China within the past 14 days.

"My sources who were actually in the room when the president made this decision ... said, 'Well, there are about 25 people in the room. No one agreed with the president to implement the travel ban, said that there would be political consequences if he did,'" Hannity said. "But he did it anyway, and he did it in record time. Everyone else said, 'Well, maybe it's too early.' He made the call, and my sources confirmed to me tonight ... this one early bold decision of this president likely prevented thousands and thousands of Americans from contracting this virus."

The host then expressed confidence in the task force assembled by the president and railed against the mainstream media who seemed uninterested in Barack Obama's delayed response to the 2009 swine flu outbreak.

"So far, thankfully less than ten people in the country have died from this virus," Hannity said. "Now, we need to put that in perspective. Let us compare this to the swine flu virus. It hit the U.S. In April of 2009. It wasn't until six months later in October of 2009, after more than 20,000 Americans were hospitalized, more than 1,000 of our fellow citizens died, [that] President Obama declared a national emergency."

Hannity continued, "Now do you remember at that time anybody in the media stirring up these types of hysteria as they are doing now? Do you remember the end of days predictions? Did the stock market tank because of all the reckless lying and fearmongering? That did not happen in 2009. In fact, the market went up, as swine flu cases mounted."

"Pretty interesting...a tale of two presidents," he went on.

Hannity said the double standard indicates a "corrupt and morally bankrupt media mob."

"The one thing they care about and the only thing is placating the psychotic rage and hypocrisy and double standard because they hate Donald Trump."

Addressing his audience just hours before Super Tuesday, Hannity called on his viewers to fight back in November.

"That's why this election means something. More than any other in my lifetime," he concluded. "246 days [from now] ... you cannot reward this."