SEAN HANNITY: Biden's 'trainwreck' presidency has Democrats hesitant about 2024

Fox News host Sean Hannity called out the mounting crises under President Biden's leadership including the worsening border crisis and the alarming amount of fentanyl deaths in America.

SEAN HANNITY: The Biden administration is now breaking one record after another, not one of them in any good way. In 2021, Biden set a new record with the most illegal border crossings in US history. Then in 2020, yeah, right. In 2022, he broke his own record with even more illegal border crossings. And guess what? This year Joey's on pace to do it once again with a whole new record high. But according to the most idiotic people that work in the White House, Joe Biden, he's not at fault. It's not his problem. We didn't have this problem with the last administration. Biden ended almost all of Trump's border protections and halted construction of the border wall, ended the stay in Mexico policy and told illegal immigrants, Come one, come all. There's no vetting. Not even vetting during a pandemic as far as health issues.

FEDERAL JUDGE RULES BIDEN'S BORDER POLICIES UNLAWFUL, JUST A ‘SPEEDBUMP’ FOR ILLEGAL MIGRANTS

…

Now, of course, it's not just who crosses the borders unlawfully, by the way. Think of all the drugs that cross that border. Lethal drugs pouring into our country. And this leads us to yet another Biden record. And that is the number of fentanyl deaths. More Americans, sadly, are now dying from fentanyl than ever before. Now, keep in mind, most of that fentanyl that is made in China, it is shipped to Mexico, smuggled across the wide open southern border. A record 100,000 plus Americans died from drug overdoses in just the last year. This current federal government is now controlled by a group of woke idiots.