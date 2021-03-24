Sean Hannity: Biden, Harris ‘completely responsible’ for abusive environment at border

New developments regarding conditions at border facilities are growing more concerning and the president and vice president are completely to blame, "Hannity" host Sean Hannity argued during his opening monologue Wednesday.

HANNITY: Now let’s be very clear… Joe Biden, Kamala Harris: You have both caused all of this. They are both completely responsible for this abusive environment for migrant children that they are now living in. Joe, you told them as a candidate to come if you’re seeking asylum… Well, you ended the stay in Mexico policy. You stopped border wall construction and you also brought back catch and release… Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are responsible.

A few years ago under President Trump, an image emerged… unaccompanied minors inside a holding facility. Yea, we found out that was built by Biden and Obama… The left proceeded to have a collective meltdown. They were incessantly deploring the conditions of the kids in the cages. They accused the Trump administration of being evil, vile and inhumane. Well, Joe and Barack built those cages. Now the conditions are even worse than that and kids are now literally being stacked on top of each other inside of plastic cages, yep, in the middle of a pandemic.

But where is the hysteria from the left? The media mob, Big Tech companies? Why isn't Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez… at the border clinging to a chain-link fence and weeping in front of a photographer? Where is she tonight? And apparently Democrats, the media mob, they were just using migrants to score cheap political points and lie about Donald Trump as usual."

