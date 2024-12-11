SEAN HANNITY: Biden admin doesn't 'give a damn' about drone security risk

Fox News host Sean Hannity called out the Biden administration for failing to "get to the bottom" of numerous mysterious drone sightings as Americans across the northeast watch the skies.

SEAN HANNITY: Of course, anxiety is running high, and rightfully so. There are random objects the size of a bus that sound like a Harley hovering all over the state of New Jersey, people's homes, even the president-elect's golf club and other important installations. But let me be clear. This is not a story about aliens. This is not an extra terrestrial segment. Instead, this is a serious, alarming, potential national security threat that your government does not seem to care about at all or feel the need to explain in any way. And that fails to get to the bottom of this.

Let me be very clear. Maybe in the end this turns out to be nothing. I actually hope that's true. But the fact that your government doesn't know and hasn't known now for weeks is chilling. The apparent message from Joe Biden and Kamala and Mayorkas, even our own military, close your eyes and pretend like it's not happening. Well, that's not going to secure our country.

The DOD says they are aware of the drones, and that's pretty much it. That's it. End of story. We also have few details or answers from anyone at the FBI, the DHS, the Biden-Harris White House or any other so-called public servant or national security official. Apparently, under Biden, they don't really feel they need to answer you. They probably don't even know, which makes it even worse under Biden. This is not a government by the people. For the people of the people. It's a shady cabal of all powerful unelected bureaucrats that don't really seem to give a damn if you are concerned or worried, and they're the ones that should be on top of this. Americans, we're entitled to answers. If you have something the size of a bus flying all over to the skies of our country, I think we need to know about that.

