Pentagon denies lawmaker's claim that New Jersey drones are from Iran

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew said Wednesday that "very qualified" and "reliable" sources believe the mystery drones populating the Garden State's skies are originating from an Iranian "mothership" parked off the U.S. East Coast, a claim the Pentagon subsequently denied.

"Here is the real deal," the GOP lawmaker told Fox News' Harris Faulkner.

"I'm on the Transportation Committee, on the Aviation Subcommittee, and I've gotten to know people. And from very high sources, very qualified sources, very responsible sources. I'm going to tell you… Iran launched a mothership probably about a month ago that contains these drones. That mothership is off the east coast of the United States of America."

Van Drew did not provide the names of sources responsible for the information, citing confidentiality.

"You know that Iran made a deal with China to purchase drones, motherships and technology in order to go forward…" he added later.

"…These drones should be shot down. Whether it was some crazy hobbyist that we can't imagine, or whether it is Iran – and I think it very possibly could be – they should be shot down. We are not getting the full deal and the military is on alert with this."

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin asked Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh during a briefing today about Van Drew's allegations, and she said there was no truth to them.

"There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States, and there's no so-called ‘mothership’ launching drones toward the United States," Singh said.

Van Drew's claims come as officials and state residents demand answers on the mysterious development, yet major agencies remain puzzled by the ordeal, including the FBI. The agency is investigating the sightings and have urged the public to report any drones they see.

Recordings of drones soaring over homes at night, with flashing lights and no apparent purpose, have circulated in the news. Some have been seen nightly in some areas, and have been spotted traveling in groups at times. Some are even said to be SUV-sized.

Drone sightings were also previously reported on Staten Island in New York .

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy posted to X last Thursday that "there is no known threat to the public at this time." State officials have said they are taking the mystery drone sightings "seriously."

