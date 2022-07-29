Sean Hannity: According to Joe, life is great and the US is not in a recession

Sean Hannity showcased the truth behind the Inflation Reduction bill and highlighted how Biden refuses to admit that the US is in a recession on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: JOE BIDEN IS IN COMPLETE DENIAL AND JUST LYING TO ALL OF US

SEAN HANNITY: We begin with another big lie from Democrats, and that is a piece of legislation that they are calling the Inflation Reduction Act. It's anything but. Let me be clear. It does nothing to reduce inflation. It will increase inflation. It is a $400 billion green energy boondoggle. It will raise taxes dramatically. And by the way, you will pay the cost of it.

It will increase costs for every American across the board. In other words, it will make inflation far worse. So why on earth would self-proclaimed moderate Democrat Joe Manchin support this bill? Well, apparently he wants to be welcomed back, I guess, into the Washington swamp and their polite society. And obviously, he thinks that the people of West Virginia, they won't notice or they won't care or they won't blame him for inflation and rising energy costs. But the people of West Virginia, they're not stupid.

Joe Manchin is to blame here, and so is every other Democrat that spend trillions of your dollars to appease the climate alarmists. Save the planet cult with new Green Deal socialism. Now, of course, this includes Joe Biden himself, the biggest liar of them all. This week, more horrible news around every turn every day. This week we got bad economic news, but according to Joe, Life's great. He won't even admit the reality that we're in a recession. He won't even admit that rising inflation is a crisis, which, by the way, continues to get worse.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: