Sean Duffy warns of record strain on air traffic controllers ahead of first missed paycheck

There’s a record strain on America's air traffic control operations as controllers prepare to miss their first paychecks since the government shutdown began, according to the Trump administration’s Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

"They get a notice of what they're going to be paid on Tuesday, and they got a big fat zero. No paycheck is coming on Tuesday, and so I've been out talking to our air traffic controllers, and you can see the stress," Duffy told host Maria Bartiromo in a "Sunday Morning Futures" exclusive interview.

"Just yesterday, Maria, we had 22 staffing triggers. That's one of the highest that we've seen in the system since the shutdown began," he added. "And that's a sign that the controllers are wearing thin."

The current federal government shutdown has made history, marking 26 days and becoming the longest full shutdown ever, while Congress shows no sign of a resolution.

A full government shutdown occurs when the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30 and none of Congress’ 12 single-subject appropriations bills are passed by both chambers. While the House and Senate have each approved three appropriations bills, they have yet to reconcile and pass matching versions.

That means most agencies and programs funded through annual congressional appropriations are either paused or operating under severe limitations.

Duffy pointed out that air traffic control and Transportation Security Administration employees are increasingly calling out sick or missing work as their paychecks remain halted.

"These are people that oftentimes live paycheck to paycheck, or one controller has a stay-at-home spouse," Duffy said. "They're concerned about gas in the car. They're concerned about child care and mortgages. And so I'm seeing the stress come for the controllers."

"They're taking second jobs. They're out there looking, ‘Can I drive Uber? Can I find another source of income to make ends meet until Democrats stop with the radical push for illegal migrants and actually open up the government?'" he continued.

Duffy also vowed to slow air traffic operations if needed to ensure safety is not compromised.

"My job is to keep the airspace safe. And so, if I don't feel like I have enough controllers or enough controllers that are focused, we will slow down traffic, we will stop traffic," he told Bartiromo.

"President Trump cares about the American people. He's tried to minimize the impact of [the] Democrat shutdown on the American people. But there are certain things you just can't stop, and I can't stop the frustration of air traffic controllers. I can't find money to pay them," Duffy cautioned. "And, again, you mentioned SNAP and you mentioned Obamacare subsidies – these are real pains that Americans are going to feel because of Democrats."

Recently, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., extended an olive branch to Senate Democrats, offering a vote on the expiring subsidies only after the government reopens.

So far, Senate Democrats have not accepted the proposal, citing a lack of trust in their Republican counterparts.