Schumer clashes with MS NOW host over whether degrading Iranian military is a good thing

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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., clashed with MS NOW's Joe Scarborough on Monday as the MS NOW host pushed the Democratic Senator to acknowledge that it was a good thing that Iran's military capabilities have been degraded as a result of the war.

Scarborough, co-host of "Morning Joe," asked Schumer if degrading Iran's military infrastructure was a good thing. Schumer argued that it was a "premature question" after taking aim at gas prices, which had skyrocketed as a result of the halted ship traffic in the strait of Hormuz.

"All right, so Senator, hold on a second. You gotta answer my question first. Is it a good thing that Iran — and I think you would agree with me, epicenter of terrorism in the world since 1979 —i s it good that their military infrastructure is being degraded to the degree that it is, yes or no?" Scarborough asked.

Schumer wondered about what might happen in the coming months as a result of the war, as Scarborough argued that he was separating the military side from the political side.

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"I’m simply asking on the military side: Is it good, regardless of whether we agree with going in or not, is it good that Iran’s military infrastructure has been seriously degraded?" Scarborough asked.

Schumer again responded with questions about the economic effects of the war and about what might happen next.

Mika Brzezinski, Scarborough's co-host, argued that it was a "trick question."

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"It’s a trick question because if you do not strategize the consequences of the action — the military action — if you obliterate and do all these things, but you don’t actually play out in your minds and have strategy for the consequences, then it’s not-," she said.

Scarborough then jumped in and answered the question himself and said it was a good thing that Iran's military capabilities have been weakened, and argued that Americans would say so as well.

"Joe, in all due respect, if you ask the American people if you have the choice of degrading the military structure in Iran, but having gasoline be $6 a gallon and our economy falling into a deep recession where millions lose their job, what do you think?" Schumer said.

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The MS NOW host responded, "You're not listening to me," as he said that was the political side of the debate.

"All right, why don't we talk about the Yankees because you're not following me here. With all due respect, I just don't agree with you," Scarborough added.

Schumer eventually conceded that he didn't disagree with Scarborough, "The fact that the leader, Khamenei, is gone, no one regrets that. The fact that Iran has less ability to create military trouble, no one disputes that."

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Operation Epic Fury entered its fourth week on Saturday, as President Donald Trump announced Monday that he would delay his 48-hour deadline for Iran to clear the Strait of Hormuz, which was set to expire Monday evening.