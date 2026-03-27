Scholars say forced abortions on minors using 'physical restraint' may be justified as a last resort

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Two scholars are advocating for forced abortions on minors with "restraint" as a last resort if needed.

Kimberely Brownlee and Alyssa Izatt wrote a research paper titled "Justice for Girls: On the Provision of Abortion as Adequate Care," that addressed the "critical moral questions about pregnancy in childhood." The article is included in the University of Chicago Press’s April 2026 edition of its peer-reviewed journal, "Ethics."

According to the scholars, "Providing care might then require sedation or physical restraint, which could be traumatizing, especially since this is a girl who most likely has already had her bodily integrity violated by someone."

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"Compelling abortion care for an unwilling girl thus might seem to compound the harm she has already endured," Izatt and Brownlee wrote in the paper .

The two added, "Here, it is worth considering that, while it may be distressing for parents, medical caregivers, and the patient herself, the use of restraint (chemical or physical) on children to provide lifesaving or life-altering treatment is used in other areas of medicine, including in procedures such as surgeries and cancer treatment, and is justified as a last resort when it is necessary to provide adequate care."

Brownlee is the Canada Research Chair in Ethics and Political & Social Philosophy at the University of British Columbia (UBC). Izatt is a PhD student studying moral philosophy at UBC.

"Both opponents of abortion and liberal defenders of a woman’s right to control her own body make a mistake in relation to impregnated children," the authors wrote.

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"As such, the adults responsible for her care should never pressure or compel her to continue a pregnancy. Nor should they confront her with the three ‘options’ of abortion, adoption, or mothering, as medical professionals are currently advised to do. Instead, her adult caregivers should view her impregnation as a malady and take steps to terminate it."

"Mandating care is something that is done in other serious medical contexts, such as cancer treatment, when it’s necessary to save a child’s life or health, and we believe it should be done here too for the child’s safety," Brownlee said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Friday.

"For a child, pregnancy is a life-or-death matter. Pregnancy-related complications are the second highest cause of death of teenage girls worldwide. The younger the child, the graver the risks. We believe that older teens may be able to decide against abortion care, but they should be informed of the risks they face."

Charlie Camosy, who teaches moral theology and bioethics at Catholic University, slammed the authors’ arguments.

"Published in top tier journal. In order for an argument like this to pass muster, abortion has to thoroughly break the people involved in the process," Camosy posted on X.

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Camosy shared Secular Pro-Life's post. The organization advances "secular arguments against abortion."

"Paper argues for forced abortions on minor girls - even if it requires chemically or physically restraining them - as the ethical position," Secular Pro-Life wrote.

Izatt and the Journal did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.