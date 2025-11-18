Teachers union president angered by Trump's effort to dissolve Department of Education, calls it 'illegal'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The president of the National Education Association (NEA) on Tuesday issued a stern warning about President Donald Trump’s latest moves to shutter the Department of Education.

"Donald Trump and his administration chose American Education Week, a time when our nation is celebrating students, public schools, and educators, to announce their illegal plan to further abandon students by dismantling the Department of Education," NEA President Becky Pringle said in a press release.

The NEA is the largest teachers union in the country that has over 2.8 million members.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Trump administration announced that the Education Department signed a series of interagency agreements to shift power from some of its offices and programs to other federal agencies as it works to dismantle the federal department.

The Department of Education formed interagency agreements (IAAs) with the Department of Labor, the Department of Health and Human Services, the State Department, and the Department of the Interior to co-manage or take a growing role in managing certain offices and programs, according to a background call with the media.

"Not only do they want to starve and steal from our students — they want to rob them of their futures. Nothing is more important than the success of our students, and America’s educators and parents will not be silent as Trump and Linda McMahon turn their backs on our students, families, and communities to pay for billionaire tax cuts," Pringle said.

"Ensuring a brighter future for our children should be a top priority for any administration, but this administration is taking every chance it can to hack away at the very protections and services our students need," she continued. "Just last week, they went to the Supreme Court to avoid feeding families. And they’re still pushing to gut healthcare programs."

Earlier in the year, the Department of Labor absorbed some of the ED's workforce programs as part of Trump’s broader effort to eliminate the department.

In March, McMahon laid off half of the department's workforce as part of the Trump administration's broader reduction in government efforts.

