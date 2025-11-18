Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Teachers union president angered by Trump's effort to dissolve Department of Education, calls it 'illegal'

NEA President Becky Pringle was responding to a Trump administration announcement about reassigning certain parts of the Department of Education to other departments.

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
close
Secretary McMahon describes future plans for federal US education responsibilities Video

Secretary McMahon describes future plans for federal US education responsibilities

Education Secretary Linda McMahon explains why the Trump administration is moving to shift more education control to states, but stresses that federal funding and oversight will continue on ‘The Story.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The president of the National Education Association (NEA) on Tuesday issued a stern warning about President Donald Trump’s latest moves to shutter the Department of Education. 

"Donald Trump and his administration chose American Education Week, a time when our nation is celebrating students, public schools, and educators, to announce their illegal plan to further abandon students by dismantling the Department of Education," NEA President Becky Pringle said in a press release.

The NEA is the largest teachers union in the country that has over 2.8 million members.

President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing wearing a suit and tie in the James Brady Press room

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that the Department of Education signed a series of interagency agreements to shift power from a handful of its offices and programs to other federal agencies as it works to dismantle the federal department. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

THE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN EXPOSED THE BIGGEST LIE IN EDUCATION

Earlier on Tuesday, the Trump administration announced that the Education Department signed a series of interagency agreements to shift power from some of its offices and programs to other federal agencies as it works to dismantle the federal department.

The Department of Education formed interagency agreements (IAAs) with the Department of Labor, the Department of Health and Human Services, the State Department, and the Department of the Interior to co-manage or take a growing role in managing certain offices and programs, according to a background call with the media. 

TRUMP BEATS DEMOCRATS ON EVERY ISSUE. NOW, HE SHOULD SCHOOL THEM ON EDUCATION

Becky Pringle

The National Education Association (NEA) was angered by President Donald Trump’s latest moves to shutter the Education Department by ordering that the department partner with other federal agencies. (Getty Images)

"Not only do they want to starve and steal from our students — they want to rob them of their futures. Nothing is more important than the success of our students, and America’s educators and parents will not be silent as Trump and Linda McMahon turn their backs on our students, families, and communities to pay for billionaire tax cuts," Pringle said.

"Ensuring a brighter future for our children should be a top priority for any administration, but this administration is taking every chance it can to hack away at the very protections and services our students need," she continued. "Just last week, they went to the Supreme Court to avoid feeding families. And they’re still pushing to gut healthcare programs."

TRUMP DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ROLLS OUT LATEST STEP TO EXPAND SCHOOL CHOICE NATIONWIDE

Earlier in the year, the Department of Labor absorbed some of the ED's workforce programs as part of Trump’s broader effort to eliminate the department.

Education Department

The U.S. Department of Education headquarters building in Washington, D.C.  (J. David Ake/Getty Images)

In March, McMahon laid off half of the department's workforce as part of the Trump administration's broader reduction in government efforts. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital contacted the Department of Education for comment.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn

Close modal

Continue