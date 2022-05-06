Huckabee Sanders calls out 'mind-boggling hypocrisy' as Psaki defends activists going to justices' homes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders fired back Friday at the White House for their "mind-boggling hypocrisy" over left-wing activists potentially holding protests at Supreme Court justices' homes.

"It’s truly mind-boggling to see the hypocrisy of the left. I was constantly asked to condemn every action that ever took place anywhere in the country and yet, this White House never seems to step up and do that," Huckabee Sanders told "Fox & Friends."

WHITE HOUSE ENCOURAGES 'PEACEFUL PROTESTS,' WON'T TELL ABORTION ACTIVISTS TO AVOID SCOTUS JUSTICES' HOMES

The White House on Thursday declined to encourage abortion activists to avoid protesting at the private residences of Supreme Court justices as outrage over a leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade grows.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden understands and shares the outrage over the news that the Supreme Court may vote to undo Roe, which essentially legalized abortion nationwide.

"The president, for all those women, men, others who feel outraged, who feel scared, who feel concerned, he hears them, he shares that concern and that horror that he saw in that draft opinion," Psaki said.

Biden's message directly to anyone feeling outraged "is participating in peaceful protest," Psaki said.

"Ensure it's peaceful. Have your voice heard peacefully. We should not be resorting to violence in any way, shape or form."

Several heated protests have occurred in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., following the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion that would undo Roe, prompting police to put up barriers around the building.

Huckabee Sanders said that Supreme Court justices are not backing down in the face of intimidation.

"The good thing is that we have seen most of these justices through their confirmation process try to be intimidated and they didn’t back down. They stuck to their guns. And I hope they will continue to do that. Hold their resolve and push forward and that we will see every life in this country protected," she said.

Fox News' Thomas Phippen contributed to this report.