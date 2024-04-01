San Francisco drag group mocks Christians with 'Hunky Jesus', 'Foxy Mary' contests on Easter

An LGBTQ+ drag group held a "Hunky Jesus" and "Foxy Mary" costume contest in San Francisco on Easter Sunday, appearing to mock Christians on their most holy of holidays.

The "queer and trans nuns" known as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence held their annual costume competition in Dolores Park on Sunday with thousands reported in attendance, including at least one state lawmaker.

Contestants dressed as "playful, lewd reinterpretations of Jesus and Mary" competed against each other in drag and dance performances, according to the SF Gate.

"A spirited crowd, dressed in bunny ears, pastels and rainbows — and in some cases, nothing at all — voted for the victors with their cheers and applause," the local outlet reported.

California State Senator Scott Wiener, a Democrat whose district encompasses San Francisco, spoke at the event and mocked right-wing backlash.

"They do this every year, it's such a service to the community," Wiener remarked. "This event, every year, triggers the right-wing extremists. It triggers them and you are so beautiful. So let’s hear it for triggering the right-wing extremists!"

A man dressed as "Jesus Ken" won this year's "Hunky Jesus" contest. On the back of his Ken doll box was a poem filled with Biblical references and sexual innuendos.

"Is it my destiny to live a life of plastic piety?" the poem says. "I am Jesus Ken, I can turn water into wine, I can heal your d— I'm so divine," it continued.

Other contestants included "Golden Showers Jesus," "Jesus Takes the Wheel," and "Trailer Trash Jesus."

Costumes for the "Foxy Mary" contest were equally provocative and sacrilegious.

A contestant dressed as "Miscarriage Mary," proudly announced she was "rewriting history so that Jesus never existed" to crowd applause.

Other contestants included "Ceasefire If You're Nasty Mary" and "Immaculate Confectionary Mary," who wore cupcakes pinned to her breasts.

The "Maria De La Conception Immaculata" animatedly re-enacted a sexual act on stage for the crowd.

A former sex worker dressed as"Our Lady of the Whores," won the contest, according to the SF Gate.

"The kinky holy mother’s waistline was stuffed with fake dollar bills, and she wielded a red plastic paddle, presumably for punishing deviant Jesuses and Marys. In her victory speech, she spoke about a number of political causes, including a cease fire in Gaza and the decriminalization of sex work," the outlet reported.

A group of men and women dressed as Playboy bunnies also performed a dance routine before revealing signs that displayed the controversial message, "From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free."

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence attracted national headlines last May after The Los Angeles Dodgers honored the controversial group during their annual Pride Night. The baseball franchise faced intense backlash from Christians over the decision, including calls for a boycott by the non-profit advocacy group CatholicVote.

Amid backlash, the Dodgers also announced a "faith and family night" for Christians.

Fox News' Taylor Penley contributed to this report.