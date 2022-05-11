Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

San Diego Unified School Board unanimously passes resolution in support of abortion rights

'Everyone should have access to safe, legal and accessible abortion,' the school board's vice president said

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
Sen. Chuck Schumer vows to hold vote to codify Roe v. Wade after Supreme Court leak: 'Abomination' Video

Sen. Chuck Schumer vows to hold vote to codify Roe v. Wade after Supreme Court leak: 'Abomination'

The Senate majority leader reacted to the leak, warning women's rights are on the ballot this November if abortion policy is turned over to the states.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The San Diego Unified School Board voted unanimously to pass a resolution in support of "reproductive rights" on Tuesday, including support for abortion access. 

"San Diego Unified also informs students within sexual health education lessons of their fundamental right to consent to their own reproductive care, including pregnancy testing, birth control, condoms, abortion, and medical care related to pregnancy," the resolution said. 

SENATE TO MOVE FORWARD ON EFFORT TO CODIFY ROE V. WADE AS SCHUMER MOVES TOWARD SHOW VOTE

Pro-abortion demonstrators rally for abortion rights in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on May 7, 2022.(Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

Pro-abortion demonstrators rally for abortion rights in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on May 7, 2022.(Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP /AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

"Everyone should have access to safe, legal and accessible abortion. Prohibitions on the right to freely exercise reproductive freedoms are harmful to public health and safety," School Board Vice President Sabrina Bazzo said at the school board meeting, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. 

The vote followed the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, who signaled that the court was getting ready to overturn Roe v. Wade. 

FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool) (AP)

According to the Tribune, several high school-aged students were protesting outside the school board's headquarters in support of abortion rights.  

The resolution also states and reaffirms "the right of students to release themselves from school to seek these confidential services without parent notification or consent."

Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Washington. 

Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Washington.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

School Board Trustee Kevin Beiser suggested the Supreme Court's draft opinion signaled an end to the right to privacy. 

"We’re finding ourselves in a position where the right to privacy may be completely gone. The right of gay marriage could equally be gone," Beiser said, according to The San Diego United-Tribune. "If you’ve read the entirety of the leaked decision by Alito, it’s very very startling where the direction that our country will be headed based on the opinions of five people."

The San Diego United school board did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The leaked draft opinion said that both Roe and Casey v. Planned Parenthood must be overturned, and that the issue of abortion access would be returned to the states. 

"It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives," Alito wrote in the opinion, first reported by Politico. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.