San Diego Unified School Board unanimously passes resolution in support of abortion rights

The San Diego Unified School Board voted unanimously to pass a resolution in support of "reproductive rights" on Tuesday, including support for abortion access.

"San Diego Unified also informs students within sexual health education lessons of their fundamental right to consent to their own reproductive care, including pregnancy testing, birth control, condoms, abortion, and medical care related to pregnancy," the resolution said.

"Everyone should have access to safe, legal and accessible abortion. Prohibitions on the right to freely exercise reproductive freedoms are harmful to public health and safety," School Board Vice President Sabrina Bazzo said at the school board meeting, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The vote followed the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, who signaled that the court was getting ready to overturn Roe v. Wade.

According to the Tribune, several high school-aged students were protesting outside the school board's headquarters in support of abortion rights.

The resolution also states and reaffirms "the right of students to release themselves from school to seek these confidential services without parent notification or consent."

School Board Trustee Kevin Beiser suggested the Supreme Court's draft opinion signaled an end to the right to privacy.

"We’re finding ourselves in a position where the right to privacy may be completely gone. The right of gay marriage could equally be gone," Beiser said, according to The San Diego United-Tribune. "If you’ve read the entirety of the leaked decision by Alito, it’s very very startling where the direction that our country will be headed based on the opinions of five people."

The San Diego United school board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The leaked draft opinion said that both Roe and Casey v. Planned Parenthood must be overturned, and that the issue of abortion access would be returned to the states.

"It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives," Alito wrote in the opinion, first reported by Politico.