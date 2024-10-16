Sage Steele calls out Obama for 'scolding' Black men for lack of enthusiasm for Kamala Harris: 'Back off!'

Sage Steele joined "America's Newsroom" to react to former President Obama calling out Black men for not being more supportive of VP Kamala Harris' campaign for the presidency and trending toward Trump compared to previous years. "The Sage Steele Show" host called it a "scolding," explaining that Black voters she's spoken with are not as receptive to Obama's message this time around.

GOP GAINS VOTER ADVANTAGE IN KEY COUNTY NEAR BIDEN BIRTHPLACE

SAGE STEELE: Honestly, it actually broke my heart because, to me, it was so blatant as to what it was. First of all, it really was a scolding. … There was a man in a parking lot that we were talking to yesterday. We had the truck bus out there, and he came up, and he said, I can't repeat what he said, actually. And he was livid. He said, 'why is he talking down to us? Don't scold us. Where have you been? Coming off of Martha's Vineyard and then lecturing us when it's convenient.' So, to me, it is very disturbing. The problem is he and they have gotten away with this kind of rhetoric for years. It's just that now they haven't been able to back anything up. And now you come in at the very last second, right? Three weeks before the election. And now you all of a sudden are going to tell us how to vote. Stop it.

And to me, I was refreshed. I think you guys, to hear these voters happen to be Black men and women who I was talking to yesterday say, no, no, no, we're not idiots. We see what you're doing. We see your timing, back off… I think so often Black people are told I mean, I've been told and you guys know my story a little bit, that if you look like this, you must vote a certain way. You must think a certain way and act a certain way and speak a certain way that is racist in its own right. And they even said yesterday they, people know that it's racist to say, I'm going to give you this for free because the color of your skin. I think so often the Democrats believe that Black men and women, especially younger, are too stupid or lazy to do their homework. Maybe in the past they didn't take things as seriously. I don't know. But I feel, I'm excited for this future, this younger generation, all races, of course, but in particular because there's so much focus now that the Democrats on the Black vote.

During a pre-campaign-rally stop in Pittsburgh on Thursday, former President Barack Obama appeared to admonish Black Americans who have not been as fervent in their support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid as they were for his in 2008 and 2012.

Obama stopped at a campaign office in the Steel City before taking the stage with Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr., D-Pa., later in the afternoon.

"We have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all corners of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running," Obama began.

"Now, I also want to say that that seems to be more pronounced with the brothers. So if you don't mind -- just for a second, I've got to speak to y’all and say that when you have a choice that is this clean: When on the one hand, you have somebody who grew up like you, went to college with you understands the struggles [and the] pain and joy that comes from those experiences…"

According to several reports, Obama then went on to contrast that vision – presumably of Harris – to that of former President Trump.

Appearing to continue to address Black Americans, Obama said the real estate mogul-turned-politician is someone who "has consistently shown disregard, not just for the communities, but for you as a person – And you are thinking about sitting out?"

The 44th president went on to say many people apprehensive of Harris are coming up with "all kinds of reasons and excuses" to either sit home or support another candidate.

"[P]art of it makes me think, and I’m speaking to men directly… that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.