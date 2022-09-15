Russian military proven to be Belgium 'with nuclear weapons': Fox News contributor Ret. Lt. Gen. Kellogg

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Ret. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg said the Russian army has "turned out to be Belgium with nuclear weapons" Thursday on "Special Report."

CHINA SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH RUSSIA TO CREATE NEW INTERNATIONAL ORDER

LT. GEN. KELLOGG: What happened is General Gerasimov, who's their senior four-star, he came up [with] Gerasimov Doctrine a few years ago. And they did away with the Soviet-style doctrine, where you had mass formations … They came with things called BTGs, battalion tactical groups - about 800 soldiers. They don't fight combined arms. We in the American Army do. They have disparate units. Their small units are not well-led. They don't have the senior leadership we have in the American army. Everything you look at about the Russian army is flawed, and the Ukrainians have taken advantage of that. This is truly a paper tiger. I hate to say this. I'm probably insulting some people when I say it: Russia's turned out to be Belgium with nuclear weapons.

