Rush Limbaugh on possible war with Iran or North Korea: America 'cannot lose'

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh boldly said Tuesday that the United States "cannot lose" if faced with a war with Iran or North Korea, adding that the Democrats continue to be blinded by their hatred toward President Trump.

"No Democrat out there speaking right now understands that Donald Trump cannot lose any of these arguments that he's having with Iran or with North Korea," Limbaugh said on his radio show. "We cannot lose if we decide to engage. We cannot lose."

Limbaugh explained that America's military capabilities far exceed any that Iran and North Korea could present.

"We have the military agents of destruction ready to launch on North Korea and Iran or any other enemy on a moment's notice. Not from here, from there," Limbaugh said. "We are everywhere and we have the ability to project power unlike any other nation in the world."

"Bottom line is the United States could destroy every strategically relevant military and economic target in Iran in 30 minutes," Limbaugh added. "But this is one of the reasons why the American left so despises America, because we do have this ability and nobody else does."

The radio host said that the American "left" does not "look at the United States as the good guys in the world."

Limbaugh praised the president for ordering the airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

"[Trump is] demonstrating that he's not just a bunch of talk. Not just a bunch of huffing and puffing," Limbaugh boasted.

Limbaugh added that Democrats are doing themselves a disservice by showing sympathy for Iran and are blinded by their "hatred" for Trump.

"The Democrats have put their hand in a noose standing over the trap door as they continue to side with enemies of this country because of their foggy view through the lens of hatred they have for Donald Trump," Limbaugh said.