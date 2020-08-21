Limbaugh dismisses Biden DNC speech as 'meaningless pap' from a Beltway 'insider'

Syndicated radio host Rush Limbaugh said Friday that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention was "banal" and filled with "inside-the-Beltway" cliches.

"The Rush Limbaugh Show" host told his listeners that while voters who listened Thursday night's speech on radio may have thought it sounded all right, those who watched it on television saw a "scared"-looking Biden who was "uncomfortable and stiff."

"The speech was a list of every political bromide and cliche ever written: 'Light is more powerful than dark,' 'Love is more powerful than hate,' 'Green energy is more powerful than fossil fuels,'" Limbaugh said. "It was just one little slogan after another."

The host posited that Biden appealed to a segment of the electorate that has been worn-out by President Trump's "outsider" persona and finds Biden attractive due to his familiarity.

"What we got from Joe Biden last night was 100% pure, inside-the-Beltway politics," he said. "It's what people expect of politicians, a bunch of meaningless, banal, open-ended bromides and cliches that don't commit the politician to anything, they just establish him as a good guy with character and good manners."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Limbaugh remarked that Trump himself would never give a speech like Biden's arguing that the president doesn't "get into meaningless pap."